Santa Paws back for another year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Join WALB on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus on Westover Boulevard for Operation Santa Paws.

Help us stuff the truck provided by S&S Roofing with all things animal. Unopened bags and cans of dog and cat food, litter, beds and toys.

This event is always successful because of you so let’s do it again to help keep the animals happy, healthy and fed this holiday season.

All the donations stay at the Albany Humane Society. The event is sponsored by Bush Animal Clinic, WALB, S&S Roofing and Pet Supplies Plus.

