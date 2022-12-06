Near record warmth for early December

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with mild low 70s this afternoon. Showers across the state have stayed away from SGA! This trend holds for the week which keeps it mostly dry. While rain chances are slim, a southerly flow pushes unseasonably warm air into the area. Temperatures rise about 15-20 degrees above average with near record warmth. Highs top mid-upper 70s around 80 as lows drop only into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Look for dense fog Tuesday morning. It lifts midmorning allowing for some sunshine through the afternoon. Ridge of high pressure begins to break down late week which brings rain chances back for the weekend. Moisture limited therefore isolated showers on Sunday become scattered on Monday.

That boundary also brings cooler air for a return to more seasonable conditions as lows drop into the upper 40s and highs back into the mid-upper 60s.

In the tropics, a post season area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean has a 40% chance of tropical development the next 5 days. It’s in an area conducive for strengthening but whether or not it does, the system will remain over the open waters with no threat to land. Next name on the list is Owen. November 30th was the official end to the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

