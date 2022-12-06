Ask the Expert
Dooly Co. High awarded over $3M for new college and career academy

The money will be used to create the Dooly College and Career Academy. It will have a culinary...
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County School System was awarded over $3 million to further educational opportunities for their students.

The money will be used to create the Dooly College and Career Academy. It will have a culinary arts lab, cosmetology and barbering and a welding lab for students who attend Dooly County High School.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Dec. 1 the funding through the state board of the Technical College System of Georgia.

“These new academies will open doors for hardworking Georgians to pursue new opportunities and grow their skillset so that they find success in the No. 1 state for business,” Kemp said. “As we continue to see unprecedented levels of job creation and investment in the Peach State, we know we need to expand our workforce to sustain our position as the best place to live, work, and raise a family. Innovative approaches like these academies will help us do that.”

