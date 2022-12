BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A police dog serving with the Blakley Police Department has passed away, according to the department.

The K9 named Mocha served on the force for five years before losing her battle with cancer.

Mocha served with the Blakely Police Department for five years (Source: Blakely Police Department)

BPD released this video in honor of her passing:

WALB’s condolences go out to Mocha’s owners and family.

