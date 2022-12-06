Albany food box giveway set for mid December

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of Albany’s largest food giveaways of the year is coming up on Dec. 17.

To receive the food, you must pre-register.

The First Apostolic Church of Albany will have its annual Christmas Food Giveaway at the Albany Civic Center from 8 a.m.-noon.

The food box will be enough to feed a family of six for one day.

You must call and register to receive one of the food boxes.

If your last name starts with letters A-I, call (229) 288-5627.

If your last name starts with letters J-R, call (706) 718-7037.

Letters S-Z, call (706) 992-8356.

You are asked to call between 5-9 p.m. through Friday or Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

