Albany food box giveway set for mid December
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of Albany’s largest food giveaways of the year is coming up on Dec. 17.
To receive the food, you must pre-register.
The First Apostolic Church of Albany will have its annual Christmas Food Giveaway at the Albany Civic Center from 8 a.m.-noon.
The food box will be enough to feed a family of six for one day.
You must call and register to receive one of the food boxes.
- If your last name starts with letters A-I, call (229) 288-5627.
- If your last name starts with letters J-R, call (706) 718-7037.
- Letters S-Z, call (706) 992-8356.
You are asked to call between 5-9 p.m. through Friday or Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.