Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany food box giveway set for mid December

One of Albany’s largest food giveaways of the year is coming up on Dec. 17. To receive the...
One of Albany’s largest food giveaways of the year is coming up on Dec. 17. To receive the food, you must pre-register.
By Jim Wallace
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of Albany’s largest food giveaways of the year is coming up on Dec. 17.

To receive the food, you must pre-register.

The First Apostolic Church of Albany will have its annual Christmas Food Giveaway at the Albany Civic Center from 8 a.m.-noon.

The food box will be enough to feed a family of six for one day.

You must call and register to receive one of the food boxes.

  • If your last name starts with letters A-I, call (229) 288-5627.
  • If your last name starts with letters J-R, call (706) 718-7037.
  • Letters S-Z, call (706) 992-8356.

You are asked to call between 5-9 p.m. through Friday or Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Irwinville Highway.
Ben Hill Co. man killed in tree-cutting accident
Police are currently looking for the stolen Dodge Charger, which is power/light blue in color,...
APD: Florida teen carjacked in Albany after meeting with people from social media group
A mugshot from 2016 of Rahmaan Ishmell Kates. He was charged in connection to a bank robbery in...
1 arrested in Valdosta bank robbery
Death investigation
APD: Body found in 2500 Block of North Jefferson
Miracles Jenkins, left, and Arcenio Lindsey, right, were charged in connection to the incident.
2 arrested in Tift Co. for $200K Target theft, fentanyl trafficking

Latest News

Join WALB on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus on Westover Boulevard for...
Santa Paws back for another year
Chason Park is receiving an expansion after the City of Bainbridge was awarded federal funds.
Bainbridge park expansion project underway
The mural is located at 1600 South Jefferson Street, where a friend of the artist said he was...
New mural comes to Albany’s Southside
Reece Ellion, Grace Mallow and Blaine Ellion (left to right) were honored Thursday with the...
3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts, 2 of them make history