5 women sue Bill Cosby for sex assault under new NY law

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - Actor-comedian Bill Cosby is facing more accusations of sexual assault.

Five women, including two former actresses on “The Cosby Show,” filed a lawsuit against Cosby on Monday under a new lookback law in New York.

The law gives adult survivors of sex abuse a one-year window to sue their abusers, even if the statute of limitations has expired.

The women filing the suit accuse Cosby of assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment dating back decades. The suit also accuses the media companies who ran the show of negligence.

In a statement, Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt called the lawsuit “frivolous” and denied the allegations.

The 85-year-old was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 and sentenced to three to 10 years in prison, but Cosby was released last year when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction after saying his due process rights were violated.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

