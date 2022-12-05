Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Maine; 5 injured

Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical...
Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical emergency.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a man crashed into a Dollar Tree location in Maine.

Police in Ellsworth, Maine said all injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. Monday when an 80-year-old man trying to park in a spot drove into the building.

The driver was not hurt.

The incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical emergency, police said.

Police are investigating if the crash was due to human error or a mechanical malfunction in the pickup truck.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation
APD: Body found in 2500 Block of North Jefferson
Terry Donnell Sloan was arrested at 3 a.m. on Saturday after a lengthy manhunt.
Thomas Co. deputy shot, suspect apprehended after overnight manhunt
Miracles Jenkins, left, and Arcenio Lindsey, right, were charged in connection to the incident.
2 arrested in Tift Co. for $200K Target theft, fentanyl trafficking
Ambulance generic
Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Latest News

FILE - The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French dogs last year has been...
Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison
It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Irwinville Highway.
Ben Hill Co. man killed in tree-cutting accident
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
The winning Thomasville ticket was part of the MegaMillions lottery game.
$10K Georgia lottery ticket purchased in Thomasville
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Trump Organization trial deliberations continuing Tuesday