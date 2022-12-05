First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloud cover is building up across South Georgia this evening, but rain chances should not join in the growing cloud cover. Models are only hinting at a shower possibility for areas north of Highway 280 into the morning. Not only that but another chance for some fog is possible across the entire area. This fog could be dense in a few spots so please practice fog safety. Otherwise, temperatures in the morning will be in the low to mid-50s. By late morning, the fog should be out of here, but we hold on to a few clouds across the sky. More sunshine later into the afternoon with temperatures rising into the low to mid-70s for Monday.

Dry conditions should move in starting Tuesday and stick around well into the week as a high-pressure system takes over. A few passing disturbances will bring a bit of cloud cover each day, but rain chances will remain to our north. High temperatures during this dry period will be warm as a result of this high pressure dominating the area. You can expect a lot of upper 70s and low 80s well into Friday. Changes in the forecast will start as early as Saturday as the high-pressure system starts breaking down before the end of the weekend. Guidance is indicating an opportunity for cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s due to a new frontal system that will also bring in our next rain chance. For now, it is too early to determine any specific details regarding the specific pattern that late in the week, but stay tuned for further details.

