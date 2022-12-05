Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Forecast

The warmer temperatures are coming to heat up the first full week of December.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloud cover is building up across South Georgia this evening, but rain chances should not join in the growing cloud cover. Models are only hinting at a shower possibility for areas north of Highway 280 into the morning. Not only that but another chance for some fog is possible across the entire area. This fog could be dense in a few spots so please practice fog safety. Otherwise, temperatures in the morning will be in the low to mid-50s. By late morning, the fog should be out of here, but we hold on to a few clouds across the sky. More sunshine later into the afternoon with temperatures rising into the low to mid-70s for Monday.

Dry conditions should move in starting Tuesday and stick around well into the week as a high-pressure system takes over. A few passing disturbances will bring a bit of cloud cover each day, but rain chances will remain to our north. High temperatures during this dry period will be warm as a result of this high pressure dominating the area. You can expect a lot of upper 70s and low 80s well into Friday. Changes in the forecast will start as early as Saturday as the high-pressure system starts breaking down before the end of the weekend. Guidance is indicating an opportunity for cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s due to a new frontal system that will also bring in our next rain chance. For now, it is too early to determine any specific details regarding the specific pattern that late in the week, but stay tuned for further details.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracles Jenkins, left, and Arcenio Lindsey, right, were charged in connection to the incident.
2 arrested in Tift Co. for $200K Target theft, fentanyl trafficking
Terry Donnell Sloan was arrested at 3 a.m. on Saturday after a lengthy manhunt.
Thomas Co. deputy shot, suspect apprehended after overnight manhunt
Death investigation
APD: Body found in 2500 Block of North Jefferson
Carlistra Dee Tennille
Woman wanted for murder after man found dead in Lee Co. home turns herself in
Alexander Holman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Albany Police Department on Thursday...
15-year-old charged in Albany murder

Latest News

Tommie's First Alert Forecast 12/04/22 6 PM
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 12/04/22 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 12/03/22 6 PM
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 12/03/22 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend brings more clouds than rain