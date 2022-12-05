Ask the Expert
Counsel appointed to determine possible removal of Cordele City Commission chairman

The counsel will conduct an investigative hearing on the possible removal of Josh Desiro from the helm of the Cordele City Commission.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A special counsel has been appointed to determine whether or not the chairman of the Cordele City Commission should be ousted from office.

The counsel will conduct an investigative hearing on the possible removal of Josh Desiro from the helm of the city commission.

Deriso’s tenure as city commission chairman has been rife with controversy, including a recall petition and city officials resigning.

Coming up on WALB News 10 at 5 and 6 p.m. on Monday, WALB’s Gabrielle Taite breaks down what will go into this process.

