Ben Hill Co. man killed in tree-cutting accident
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A 34-year-old Fitzgerald man was killed Monday afternoon in a tree-cutting accident, according to Ben Hill County Coroner Mark Shealy.
It happened when the man fell from a bucket truck while trimming trees, according to the coroner.
The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on Irwinville Highway.
The man was the owner of the tree-trimming business, according to the coroner.
The coroner said the man’s identity has not yet been released.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.