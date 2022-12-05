Ben Hill Co. man killed in tree-cutting accident

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A 34-year-old Fitzgerald man was killed Monday afternoon in a tree-cutting accident, according to Ben Hill County Coroner Mark Shealy.

It happened when the man fell from a bucket truck while trimming trees, according to the coroner.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on Irwinville Highway.

The man was the owner of the tree-trimming business, according to the coroner.

The coroner said the man’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.