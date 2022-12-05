APD: Florida teen carjacked in Albany after meeting with people from social media group

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida teen was carjacked at gunpoint after meeting with people from an Instagram group, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

A 17-year-old drove from Florida to Westwood Apartments in Albany to go to a car meetup.

After getting to the apartments and picking up his first online acquaintance, the 17-year-old was then told to pick up another person.

Once the other male acquaintance got into the car, APD said both passengers pulled guns on the 17-year-old and demanded he give his cell phone, cash and keys to his 2019 Dodge Charger to them.

The victim then told police said the suspects then sped off towards Gillionville Road.

Police are currently looking for the stolen Dodge Charger, which is power/light blue in color, with “392.Jwet” in white letters on the rear driver and rear passenger windows and a Florida license plate #TGU3K with a tarpon fish.

If anyone has any information on the vehicle or the suspects, you are asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

