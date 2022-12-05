Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

12 hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago church

Twelve people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago.
Twelve people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - The Chicago Fire Department responded to a Level 1 hazmat situation inside a church on the city’s South Side on Sunday morning.

The leak happened around noon at the New Philadelphia Church Baptist.

Fire officials said 12 people were taken to hospitals in good condition.

A gas company is investigating the cause of the leak.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Donnell Sloan was arrested at 3 a.m. on Saturday after a lengthy manhunt.
Thomas Co. deputy shot, suspect apprehended after overnight manhunt
Death investigation
APD: Body found in 2500 Block of North Jefferson
Miracles Jenkins, left, and Arcenio Lindsey, right, were charged in connection to the incident.
2 arrested in Tift Co. for $200K Target theft, fentanyl trafficking
Ambulance generic
Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Latest News

More than two dozen Swifties, as her fans are known, are suing the ticketing giant and its...
Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reeling after girl's killing; FedEx driver charged
The fireworks company speaks out after the Orlando warehouse fire kills three.
Third person dies in fireworks warehouse fire
The fireworks company speaks out after the Orlando warehouse fire kills three.
Third person dies after fireworks warehouse fire