1 arrested in Valdosta bank robbery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been arrested after robbing a bank, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, 32, has been arrested for robbery by intimidation.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday when an employee with the Bank of America on North Patterson Street called police to report that they were being robbed, VPD said.

Police alleged that Kates gave a bank teller a note demanding money, however, no weapon was shown.

A Lowndes County deputy located Kates shortly after he left the bank.

He was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

VPD confirmed no one was injured during the incident.

