Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

1 arrested in Valdosta bank robbery

A mugshot from 2016 of Rahmaan Ishmell Kates. He was charged in connection to a bank robbery in...
A mugshot from 2016 of Rahmaan Ishmell Kates. He was charged in connection to a bank robbery in Valdosta that happened on Monday.(Source: Valdosta Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been arrested after robbing a bank, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, 32, has been arrested for robbery by intimidation.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday when an employee with the Bank of America on North Patterson Street called police to report that they were being robbed, VPD said.

Police alleged that Kates gave a bank teller a note demanding money, however, no weapon was shown.

A Lowndes County deputy located Kates shortly after he left the bank.

He was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

VPD confirmed no one was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation
APD: Body found in 2500 Block of North Jefferson
Terry Donnell Sloan was arrested at 3 a.m. on Saturday after a lengthy manhunt.
Thomas Co. deputy shot, suspect apprehended after overnight manhunt
Miracles Jenkins, left, and Arcenio Lindsey, right, were charged in connection to the incident.
2 arrested in Tift Co. for $200K Target theft, fentanyl trafficking
Ambulance generic
Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Latest News

It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Irwinville Highway.
Ben Hill Co. man killed in tree-cutting accident
The winning Thomasville ticket was part of the MegaMillions lottery game.
$10K Georgia lottery ticket purchased in Thomasville
Police are currently looking for the stolen Dodge Charger, which is power/light blue in color,...
APD: Florida teen carjacked in Albany after meeting with people from social media group
The counsel will conduct an investigative hearing on the possible removal of Josh Desiro from...
Counsel appointed to determine possible removal of Cordele City Commission chairman