Young boy credited for saving family in Georgia house fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fairmount Elementary School student, Lane Parker, became a hero when he recently took control of an unfortunate situation.

According to fire officials with Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services, during Thanksgiving break, Lane and his family were involved in a house fire.

The fire broke out at his home on Pine Valley Drive in Adairsville, officials say.

“He immediately called 911, calmly told them the needed information, and helped get his younger siblings and an elderly relative out of the structure,” said Captain Jessie Aliberti.

Capt. Aliberti was so impressed with Lane and his quick response that she presented him with a certificate and brought him gift cards for ice cream donated by The Southern Creamery.

Way to go Lane!!

