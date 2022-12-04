Ask the Expert
Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department.

At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.

They were able to identify three people on Coan Road at the intersection of Beulah Church Road in the backyard shooting a pistol into the woodline. It was determined that one of the rounds went through the woods and possibly ricochet off an object and struck the victim in the thigh.

The victim is in stable condition recovering at a local hospital. Three people were arrested and charges are currently pending.

Cpt. Steven Jones, Thomas county Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said while the three suspects were shooting on private property, there was no safety backdrop.

“The bullet traveled less than a quarter mile and that’s not unusual for a handgun of that caliber to travel that distance,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

