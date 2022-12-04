Thomas Co. deputy shot, suspect apprehended after overnight manhunt

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An off-duty Thomas County deputy was shot Friday night and is currently recovering, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at a family gathering around 11 p.m. The officer was trying to calm down someone that was irate and was shot.

He is currently in stable condition at the hospital. The suspect is in custody after a lengthy manhunt in which multiple agencies were involved.

The suspect was taken into custody around 3 a.m.

