Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Rare deep-sea creatures discovered in remote ocean

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A blind eel, deep-sea batfishes, spiderfish and more were all discovered and revealed on a seafloor in Australia.

The deep-sea batfish is one of several previously unknown creatures found below the surface of the Indian Ocean near the Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park.

A team of scientists with the Museums Victoria Research Institute recently mapped the region across nearly 7,000 miles in detail for the first time.

The project revealed flat-topped sea mountains with volcanic cones, sharp ridges, and canyons.

The newly discovered sea life also came to light, including the blind eel with loose, transparent skin, the pelican and slender snipe eels, highfin lizardfish and others.

The museum’s chief scientist of the expedition said this represents a discovery of “an amazing number of potentially new species” living in the Marine Park.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracles Jenkins, left, and Arcenio Lindsey, right, were charged in connection to the incident.
2 arrested in Tift Co. for $200K Target theft, fentanyl trafficking
Police lights by night
Thomas Co. deputy shot, suspect apprehended after overnight manhunt
Carlistra Dee Tennille
Woman wanted for murder after man found dead in Lee Co. home turns herself in
Alexander Holman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Albany Police Department on Thursday...
15-year-old charged in Albany murder
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep

Latest News

Terry Donnell Sloan was arrested at 3 a.m. on Saturday after a lengthy manhunt.
Thomas Co. deputy shot, suspect apprehended after overnight manhunt
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the J Street National Conference at the Omni...
Blinken vows US support for Israel despite unease over govt
The southern Ukraine city of Kherson was without power Thursday, December 1, 2022, in the wake...
US intel chief thinking ‘optimistically’ for Ukraine forces
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election