Lee Co. Christmas parade spreads early holiday joy

Lee County Christmas parade
By Lenah Allen
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been an early Christmas in some cities throughout South Georgia. Saturday morning streets were blocked off in Lee County for the 34th annual Spirit of Christmas Parade and Festival.

People showed up and showed out in their best Christmas decorations and costumes.

The Lee County High School Band played plenty of Christmas melodies during the parade. Kids were excited to get free candy and merry Christmas wishes from each float that passed.

One family that attended said community events like this are important to bring everyone together.

“It’s a wonderful experience just to be able to everybody that’s really taken the time to put themselves in this to bring the community together,” said Barry Hall, an event attendee. “With the holidays and everything, doing this every year just allows the community to come out and just really play a big part to show how we can share together in this joy of Christmas.”

Other appearances in the parade included Kummin Attraction Dance Team, Elvis Presley, and of course, you can’t have a parade without Santa Clause and Misses Clause.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

