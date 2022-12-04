Ask the Expert
First Alert Forecast

Showers possible to last through early Monday in SWGA.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front will move across the region this evening going on into Sunday. This is why a few showers will be likely, but not widespread due to limited shower development. However, the increased moisture will allow for a few areas of patchy fog into Sunday morning. What about temperatures? There really will not be much of a cool-down with this frontal system as lows for tonight will be in the upper 50s and low 60s and high temperatures for Sunday in the upper 60s to low 70s. How much the temperatures warm up for Sunday will mainly be depended on the extent of afternoon cloud cover. A high-pressure system will take over after the front moves through, this will allow for much drier and quiet weather in SWGA next week. However, a disturbance will break through that high pressure on Monday to allow for a few showers and cloud cover once again before that same high pressure grows in strength to dry us out for the rest of the week. Will there be significant rain chances? No, it will look similar to weekend rainfall potential. As we dry out, warmer, more humid air will filter in to warm things up during the mid-week. This will cause overnight lows and warmer highs to be nearly 10 to 20 degrees warmer than average for early December. This means a lot of 70s and maybe some 80s are possible into next week. Low temperatures sitting in the upper 50s and low 60s. We could be seeing a potential for a new cold front by the end of the work week, but the current guidance is fairly low in confidence on this trend.

