Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

The shocking scene was caught on a ring doorbell camera. (SOURCE: ARIEL ELIYAHUO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – A ring security camera captured the moment a coyote ran up to a 2-year-old girl and tried to drag her away in Los Angeles on Friday.

Ariel Eliyahuo reacted quickly to the screams of his daughter Ariya as he was getting out of his vehicle.

He can be seen quickly running to the other side of the car to snatch his daughter back from the coyote, who is seen dragging the girl away by her leg.

Eliyahuo screams and shoos the animal away, going so far as to throw a water bottle at it.

Ariya’s mother later noticed blood on her daughter’s pants, so the family rushed the girl to the hospital for rabies shots.

The attack took place in Woodland Hills, a heavily developed neighborhood in Los Angeles where wildlife is unexpected.

So far, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been unable to catch the coyote and euthanize it.

The family said Ariya is doing better after the attack, but that both of their children were traumatized by the experience.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracles Jenkins, left, and Arcenio Lindsey, right, were charged in connection to the incident.
2 arrested in Tift Co. for $200K Target theft, fentanyl trafficking
Terry Donnell Sloan was arrested at 3 a.m. on Saturday after a lengthy manhunt.
Thomas Co. deputy shot, suspect apprehended after overnight manhunt
Carlistra Dee Tennille
Woman wanted for murder after man found dead in Lee Co. home turns herself in
Alexander Holman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Albany Police Department on Thursday...
15-year-old charged in Albany murder
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep

Latest News

Charles Goodroe speaks about how proud he is about the turnout of the event
Albany golf tournament collects 180 Toys, $7000 for Toys for Tots
Death investigation
APD: Body found in 2500 Block of North Jefferson
Ring camera video shows a coyote attack 2-year-old girl in front of home.
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
Moore County Power Outage
Shootings at power substation cause North Carolina outages