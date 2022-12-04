Bainbridge Saturday march calls for an end to gun violence

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, many people from the Bainbridge community showed their support by participating in a march to spread love and end hate in their community.

Patrick Riley, a Bainbridge native, was motivated to organize a march against gun violence after a fatal shooting happened on Nov. 27 and took the life of 16-year-old K’Darius Smart.

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.

Many came out to the march to support both Riley and the victim’s mother, Nekeisha Flagler.

Riley said he hopes that this traumatic experience motivates everyone around the community to put the guns down for good.

