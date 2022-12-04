Ask the Expert
APD: Body found in 2500 Block of North Jefferson

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A body was found on the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street Sunday evening, according to Albany police Department.

On Dec. 4, officers responded to the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street, in reference to a deceased person. A 37-year-old white male was found dead at the location.

Police said there was no sign of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to conclude the cause of death.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

