Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2 late Albany leaders honored at tree lighting ceremony

Two late Albany leaders were honored at Albany's Christmas tree relighting ceremony.
Two late Albany leaders were honored at Albany's Christmas tree relighting ceremony.(walb)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday the 32nd celebration of Lights Christmas parade was hosted and a part of the parade was the annual Christmas lighting ceremony.

This year the lighting ceremony honored two late Albany leaders. One was Dr. Anthony Parker, who spent nearly three decades as Albany Tech’s President. Another was Reverend Charles Sherrod. Sherrod helped found and lead the Albany Movement.

“He gave us, Albany, the gift of change. The gift he gave us. Now we can give him the gift of lighting the tree. I think it’s very fitting,” said Clennon King, Albany historian.

King knows the Sherrod family well. He said that Reverend Sherrod’s granddaughter was a part of Southwest Georgia Performing Arts Academy.

“I think it’s also fitting at Christmas time that she’s a kid. The first Christmas after her grandfather’s passing. I think it would be pretty special for Chloe,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracles Jenkins, left, and Arcenio Lindsey, right, were charged in connection to the incident.
2 arrested in Tift Co. for $200K Target theft, fentanyl trafficking
Carlistra Dee Tennille
Woman wanted for murder after man found dead in Lee Co. home turns herself in
The crash happened around 11 p.m. on the 900 block of South Slappey Boulevard.
Arrest made in Albany pedestrian hit and run
Alexander Holman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Albany Police Department on Thursday...
15-year-old charged in Albany murder
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff

Latest News

The Grinch was one of the many characters in the Lee County Parade.
Lee Co. Christmas parade spreads early holiday joy
The giveaway is held Victory Tabernacle every first Saturday
Albany church continues giving back during holidays
Police lights by night
Thomas Co. deputy shot, suspect apprehended after overnight manhunt
Lee County Christmas parade
Lee County Christmas parade
A march hosted on Saturday in Bainbridge called for gun violence to end in the community.
Bainbridge Saturday march calls for an end to gun violence