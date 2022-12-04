2 late Albany leaders honored at tree lighting ceremony

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday the 32nd celebration of Lights Christmas parade was hosted and a part of the parade was the annual Christmas lighting ceremony.

This year the lighting ceremony honored two late Albany leaders. One was Dr. Anthony Parker, who spent nearly three decades as Albany Tech’s President. Another was Reverend Charles Sherrod. Sherrod helped found and lead the Albany Movement.

“He gave us, Albany, the gift of change. The gift he gave us. Now we can give him the gift of lighting the tree. I think it’s very fitting,” said Clennon King, Albany historian.

King knows the Sherrod family well. He said that Reverend Sherrod’s granddaughter was a part of Southwest Georgia Performing Arts Academy.

“I think it’s also fitting at Christmas time that she’s a kid. The first Christmas after her grandfather’s passing. I think it would be pretty special for Chloe,” he said.

