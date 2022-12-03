Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice

Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her hospital roommate's ventilator.(TAO EDGE via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her hospital roommate’s ventilator.

Authorities said this happened twice because the woman was bothered by the sound it made.

The woman was in jail Thursday on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the southwestern city of Mannheim on Tuesday evening.

Police and prosecutors said the suspect is alleged to have switched off a 79-year-old woman’s ventilator and, despite then being told by staff that it was vital for the patient, switched it off again later in the evening.

The older patient had to be revived and, while her life is not in danger, she still requires intensive care.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracles Jenkins, left, and Arcenio Lindsey, right, were charged in connection to the incident.
2 arrested in Tift Co. for $200K Target theft, fentanyl trafficking
Carlistra Dee Tennille
Woman wanted for murder after man found dead in Lee Co. home turns herself in
The crash happened around 11 p.m. on the 900 block of South Slappey Boulevard.
Arrest made in Albany pedestrian hit and run
Alexander Holman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Albany Police Department on Thursday...
15-year-old charged in Albany murder
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff

Latest News

The giveaway is held Victory Tabernacle every first Saturday
Albany church continues giving spirit during holidays
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin spoke during a press conference on the discovery of 7-year-old...
Sheriff comments on abduction, death of 7-year-old girl
Noodles, a senior pug who predicted on social media whether it would be a bones day or a no...
Pug who went viral on TikTok for ‘no bones day’ dies