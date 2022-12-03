Weekend brings more clouds than rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Abundant sunshine with seasonably warm upper 60s low 70s Friday afternoon. Tonight, patchy fog and not as cold with lows in the low 50s.

For the weekend warmer mid 70s with increasing clouds and a few passing showers Saturday. Clouds hold with little sunshine Sunday and highs in the upper 60s.

A series of disturbances and a stalled front keeps clouds and a slight chance of rain across SGA next week. Not a washout by any means.

Late season warmth continues with above average temperatures as highs top upper 70s around 80 and lows mid 50s to low 60s.

