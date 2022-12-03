Ask the Expert
Albany church continues giving spirit during holidays

The giveaway is held Victory Tabernacle every first Saturday
(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An east Albany church is continuing its charity work during this holiday season.

Every first Saturday of the month for the past two years, Victory Tabernacle has provided free food and clothes for families in need. The drive also has shoes, coats and books. On Saturday, 130 boxes of food were given away. They also raffled off furniture and cookware.

Volunteers spend many hours organizing the clothes for the giveaway day
(WALB)

Evangelist Rushie Berry, the organizer of the event, said there are more volunteers that spend hours behind the scenes organizing the donations and that the giveaway keeps getting bigger, no matter what time of year.

“We started off in a little small place in Sylvester. We did that for about five months. After about five months God said it’s finally time to bring it back home so we brought it back home to Albany,” Berry said.

Berry also founded Jesus is the Answer Ministry in 2005. The group continues to have community outreach programs outside their monthly giveaways. She said the giveaways attract hundreds of families every month.

“We have grandmothers who have grandchildren. Some of them have 5,6,7,8 children. It makes you feel good that you’re able to help somebody and that’s what we’re here for. To help. To help the community,” Berry said.

People searching for items they may like at the food giveaway
(WALB)

Carolyn Williams, an event attendee, found herself in need of family issues. She said she found the giveaway at the right time.

“I went through a divorce so I came just to find some things. The food helps and they have items for everyone here, including my grandchildren,” she said.

Williams found exactly what she needed with clothes, and she also won a raffle for a desk and chairs.

If you want to participate next year, they’ll be back in January as always at 3250 Sylvester Highway in Albany.

