Weekend warmer and wetter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With drier air in place abundant sunshine and pleasantly cool upper 50s low 60s Thursday afternoon. Another cold night is on tap as lows bottom out in the upper 30s low 40s. Friday more sunshine and seasonal as highs top upper 60s. This kicks off a warming trend which brings 70s back for the weekend into next week.

For the weekend a cold front move into the region and stalls. Look for increasing clouds with a few passing showers on Saturday then isolated showers Sunday through Wednesday. Not a washout as widespread rain isn’t expected.

Next week late season warmth continues with above average temperatures. Highs top upper 70s around 80 and lows mid 50s to low 60s. Late week rain becomes likely with colder air moving in for the weekend.

