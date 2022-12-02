Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Weekend warmer and wetter

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With drier air in place abundant sunshine and pleasantly cool upper 50s low 60s Thursday afternoon. Another cold night is on tap as lows bottom out in the upper 30s low 40s. Friday more sunshine and seasonal as highs top upper 60s. This kicks off a warming trend which brings 70s back for the weekend into next week.

For the weekend a cold front move into the region and stalls. Look for increasing clouds with a few passing showers on Saturday then isolated showers Sunday through Wednesday. Not a washout as widespread rain isn’t expected.

Next week late season warmth continues with above average temperatures. Highs top upper 70s around 80 and lows mid 50s to low 60s. Late week rain becomes likely with colder air moving in for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter at Valdosta High leaves community shaken
Gregory Bernard Williams, Jr. is wanted in connection to the shooting. Williams is wanted on...
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder
A 13-year-old has been arrested for threatening a Brook County School on social media,...
13-year-old arrested for Brooks Co. school threat
Carlistra Dee Tennille, 28, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault in connection to the...
Woman wanted for murder after man found dead in Lee Co. home
A juvenile has been arrested on a terroristic threat charge after framing another student for...
Juvenile arrested for Colquitt Co. school social media threats, framing another student

Latest News

Weekend showers and warmer
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday Dec 1
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
The tornadoes formed around 9:30 a.m. One tornado passed through a field and the other hit a...
Preliminary reports show 2 tornadoes touched down in Colquitt Co.