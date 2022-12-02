Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Tractor-trailer dangles after crashing off bridge

A UPS tractor-trailer is seen dangling on Friday morning from the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond,...
A UPS tractor-trailer is seen dangling on Friday morning from the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond, Indiana.(Source: WLS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, Indiana (Gray News) - A UPS tractor-trailer crash off a bridge has partially closed the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond, Indiana Friday morning.

Images from WLS show a tractor-trailer dangling with the rear of the vehicle up in the air and the cab pointed at the water, wedged between the eastbound and westbound lanes. All lanes of the road were closed for a time overnight.

According to the Indiana Toll Road Twitter account, the incident is at mile marker 6.5.

The truck caught fire, WGN reported.

The driver, who was not seriously hurt, was able to escape from the crash and was taken to the hospital, WLS reported.

The truck was reportedly empty.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlistra Dee Tennille, 28, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault in connection to the...
Woman wanted for murder after man found dead in Lee Co. home
A 13-year-old has been arrested for threatening a Brook County School on social media,...
13-year-old arrested for Brooks Co. school threat
The crash happened around 11 p.m. on the 900 block of South Slappey Boulevard.
Arrest made in Albany pedestrian hit and run
Two suspects from Cordele have been charged with taking part in a scheme to take millions from...
2 Cordele suspects charged as part of $30M COVID unemployment benefits scam
Gregory Bernard Williams, Jr. is wanted in connection to the shooting. Williams is wanted on...
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder

Latest News

The water at this vast Marine base in North Carolina was contaminated over 30-plus years, from...
Camp LeJeune water lawsuits grow
Job growth has slowed this year, from a monthly average of 540,000 from January through March,...
US employers added a strong 263,000 jobs in November
FILE - Kanye West watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington...
Rapper Ye no longer buying Parler app, Twitter account suspended
Three first responders were injured after shots rang out while they were responding to a house...
Person in burning home fires shots; 3 first responders hurt, officials say