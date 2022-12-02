Ask the Expert
Teenager shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Warnock

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager was shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the teen was campaigning for the senator’s runoff election on Thursday in Savannah. Around 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Hartridge Street for a shooting.

Officers found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a Savannah hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Police say the preliminary investigation discovered the suspect shot through a closed door, hitting the teen, while the teen was at the front door campaigning.

Jimmy Paiz
Jimmy Paiz(Chatham County Jail)

Officers identified and located the suspect, Jimmy Paiz, at the residence. Paiz was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The case remains under investigation. At this point, police say there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated.

Sen. Warnock was in Savannah on Friday speaking at a previously scheduled campaign event.

“Well, I was saddened to hear about this incident, and I’m praying for the young teen and their family even as we monitor what’s the situation,” Sen. Warnock said.

