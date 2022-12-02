New mural comes to Albany’s Southside

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new mural is coming to Albany. The artist by the name of Rocky Peterson has been creating for over 50 years.

The mural is located at 1600 South Jefferson Street, where a friend of the artist said he was influenced by the nature in Albany.

While the mural may look nice, there’s a deeper meaning behind the colorful imagery.

Tyler Harris is an activist and friend of the artist. (WALB)

“On the Southside, when the great flood of ‘94 came, it destroyed a great portion of the community,” Harris said. “And some of the natural things that were in the community. So this is a reflection of replacement. He has created a masterpiece that is bringing up the community in a positive and enlightening way.”

Peterson said he has painted things all over the city, including 37 daycares. And that he was asked by the owner of the building to paint something meaningful and that had to do with the Good Life City.

“He said, ‘Can you do anything with this wall?’ I said, ‘Yes I can,” Peterson said. “And I just looked at the wall and put the Flint River up because of the Flint River. And you see the storm came through and all the trees grown back to natural.”

Peterson said art is something he hopes to be able to continue to do in order to help put smiles on people’s faces all throughout the city.

“I just look at it as just something to do every day. Do I get tired of it? No. Do I get tired of going up and down the ladders over 1,500, 1,600 times? No. I just like to just paint pictures for the world,” Peterson said.

The mural is available now for all to see if you’d like to drive by and admire it.

