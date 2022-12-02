Friday is the last day for early voting in Georgia’s Senate runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The polls will open Friday for the final day of early voting in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff.

Georgia has been shattering early voting turnout records, and elections officials think the last day will be no different.

Northside Library is one of several Fulton County early voting locations where they’re halting regular operations today. Voters started arriving early for the final day of early voting. The library will only be open to voters Friday.

#RightNow: Voters are arriving on this last day of early voting ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. ⁦@ATLNewsFirst⁩ #gapol pic.twitter.com/g1EHiuQRAa — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) December 2, 2022

The candidates have had a whirlwind week. Thursday night, former President Barack Obama was in town to campaign for Democratic incumbent U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock. This was Obama’s second visit to Georgia this election cycle to support his fellow Democrat.

“I’m here today for the same reason I was the last time - to ask you to vote one more time for my friend and your outstanding senator, Raphael Warnock,” said Former President Barack Obama.

Polls show it’ll be a tight race between Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Former Senator Kelly Loeffler hosted a “Women for Herschel” event on West Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta. Loeffler, who lost her appointed senate seat to Warnock in 2020, said Walker is the perfect candidate for Georgia women.

“Herschel is going to stand up for women, the things that they need and their families: for kids having a good education, for safe communities, standing up with law enforcement, supporting our military, and women need to know that fact of this election is women are going to make the difference,” said Loeffler

On this last day of early voting, you can check wait times in several metro Atlanta counties.

