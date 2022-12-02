Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany PD: Teenager wanted for stealing a vehicle

Photo of Dontay Davis
Photo of Dontay Davis(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are currently searching for a 17-year-old who is wanted for allegedly stealing a car.

Dontay Lamont Davis is wanted on one charge of theft by taking a motor vehicle, according to the Albany Police Department.

Davis stands about 5′7″ and weighs around 122 pounds.

Davis’s last known residency is in the 2000 block of North Harding Street.

Anyone with information on Davis’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlistra Dee Tennille, 28, was wanted for murder and aggravated assault in connection to the...
Woman wanted for murder after man found dead in Lee Co. home turns herself in
A 13-year-old has been arrested for threatening a Brook County School on social media,...
13-year-old arrested for Brooks Co. school threat
The crash happened around 11 p.m. on the 900 block of South Slappey Boulevard.
Arrest made in Albany pedestrian hit and run
Two suspects from Cordele have been charged with taking part in a scheme to take millions from...
2 Cordele suspects charged as part of $30M COVID unemployment benefits scam
Gregory Bernard Williams, Jr. is wanted in connection to the shooting. Williams is wanted on...
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder

Latest News

Voters arrived early on the last day of early voting ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff...
Friday is the last day for early voting in Georgia’s Senate runoff
Carlistra Dee Tennille, 28, was wanted for murder and aggravated assault in connection to the...
Woman wanted for murder after man found dead in Lee Co. home turns herself in
Alexander Holman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Albany Police Department on Thursday...
15-year-old charged in Albany murder
Teenager shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Warnock