Albany PD: Teenager wanted for stealing a vehicle

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are currently searching for a 17-year-old who is wanted for allegedly stealing a car.

Dontay Lamont Davis is wanted on one charge of theft by taking a motor vehicle, according to the Albany Police Department.

Davis stands about 5′7″ and weighs around 122 pounds.

Davis’s last known residency is in the 2000 block of North Harding Street.

Anyone with information on Davis’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

