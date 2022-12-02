Ask the Expert
3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts, 2 of them make history

By Fallon Howard
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) Thursday, three Southwest Georgia teens are basking in an honor very few receive. They became Eagle Scouts – an honor that only about 6 percent of all Boy Scouts earn.

Reece Ellion, Blaine Ellion and Grace Mallow are the newest Eagle Scouts in Southwest Georgia. However, Reece and Grace made history on Thursday becoming the first two female Eagle Scouts in Southwest Georgia.

There are seven total rankings of being a Boy Scout with “Eagle” being the highest you can obtain. Those who qualify are between the ages of 11-18, and you must receive 21 merit badges to be ranked an Eagle Scout.

“My favorite one is movie making, which is my first one I got to make a short film. And I always wanted to make a short film, so it was very exciting to have this opportunity,” Troop 13 Eagle Scout Reece Ellion said.

Reece Ellion, Grace Mallow and Blaine Ellion (left to right) were honored Thursday with the...
Reece Ellion, Grace Mallow and Blaine Ellion (left to right) were honored Thursday with the highest ranking you can receive of Eagle Scout.(Source: WALB)

One of the founding members of Troop 13, the only female troop in Southwest Georgia, is Grace Mallow. She shares her experience of when she started as a Cub Scout.

“It means a lot to me, extremely proud of myself. In my statement of application, which is a paper we have to write before we become Eagles, I wrote about my life purpose as being an encourager. So being an Eagle Scout, I’m encouraging others,” Troop 13 Eagle Scout, Grace Mallow said.

It is rare for two siblings to go through this journey of becoming an Eagle Scout in such a short time, but Reece and Blaine Ellion beat the odds.

“Some skills I picked up along the way was communication was a big one. And basic life skills with all the merit badges I learned first aid, personal fitness and how to set up a budget/business. So all the merit badges really taught me a lot of skills,” Troop 15 Eagle Scout Blaine Ellion said.

One of the scoutmasters, Jennifer Davis, shared with WALB the growth of the troop after only being chartered three years ago.

“I’m over the moon. It is so exciting these girls that we started out with, one is a founding member of the troop and so to watch her grow and learn and both girls progress and mature is an honor to be a part of,” Davis said.

It’s been said that being an Eagle Scout is an expectation and a lifestyle. It means being a role model in your community. These three are ready to turn their honor into a commitment.

