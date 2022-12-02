Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2 arrested in Tift Co. for $200K Target theft, fentanyl trafficking

Miracles Jenkins, left, and Arcenio Lindsey, right, were charged in connection to the incident.
Miracles Jenkins, left, and Arcenio Lindsey, right, were charged in connection to the incident.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested for fentanyl trafficking and selling over $200,000 in Target merchandise, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Miracles Jenkins is charged with five counts of theft by taking and one count of fentanyl trafficking. Arcenio Lindsey is charged with five counts of theft by taking and two counts of fentanyl trafficking.

The sheriff’s office and Target Asset Protection allege that Jenkins and Lindsey stole over $200,000 worth of video games, electronics and other merchandise from a Target distribution center and then sold the items on eBay.

Photo of recovered items and illegal drugs found by the Tift County Sheriff's Office
Photo of recovered items and illegal drugs found by the Tift County Sheriff's Office(Source: Tift County Sheriff's Office)
Photo of recovered items and illegal drugs found by the Tift County Sheriff's Office
Photo of recovered items and illegal drugs found by the Tift County Sheriff's Office(Source: Tift County Sheriff's Office)

Some $27,000 in Target merchandise was recovered, TCSO said.

Five kilograms of fentanyl and 256 grams of marijuana were also found in Jenkins and Lindsey’s possession, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlistra Dee Tennille, 28, was wanted for murder and aggravated assault in connection to the...
Woman wanted for murder after man found dead in Lee Co. home turns herself in
A 13-year-old has been arrested for threatening a Brook County School on social media,...
13-year-old arrested for Brooks Co. school threat
The crash happened around 11 p.m. on the 900 block of South Slappey Boulevard.
Arrest made in Albany pedestrian hit and run
Two suspects from Cordele have been charged with taking part in a scheme to take millions from...
2 Cordele suspects charged as part of $30M COVID unemployment benefits scam
Gregory Bernard Williams, Jr. is wanted in connection to the shooting. Williams is wanted on...
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder

Latest News

The mural is located at 1600 South Jefferson Street, where a friend of the artist said he was...
New mural comes to Albany’s Southside
Teenager shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Warnock
Photo of Dontay Davis
Albany PD: Teenager wanted for stealing a vehicle
Voters arrived early on the last day of early voting ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff...
Friday is the last day for early voting in Georgia’s Senate runoff