2 arrested in Tift Co. for $200K Target theft, fentanyl trafficking

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested for fentanyl trafficking and selling over $200,000 in Target merchandise, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Miracles Jenkins is charged with five counts of theft by taking and one count of fentanyl trafficking. Arcenio Lindsey is charged with five counts of theft by taking and two counts of fentanyl trafficking.

The sheriff’s office and Target Asset Protection allege that Jenkins and Lindsey stole over $200,000 worth of video games, electronics and other merchandise from a Target distribution center and then sold the items on eBay.

Photo of recovered items and illegal drugs found by the Tift County Sheriff's Office (Source: Tift County Sheriff's Office)

Some $27,000 in Target merchandise was recovered, TCSO said.

Five kilograms of fentanyl and 256 grams of marijuana were also found in Jenkins and Lindsey’s possession, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

