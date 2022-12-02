15-year-old charged in Albany murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old is facing murder and other charges in connection to the October shooting death of another man in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Alexander Holman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Albany Police Department on Thursday in connection to the death of Jatavious Johnson, 18.

He is facing murder and firearm possession charges, according to APD.

Johnson was found shot to death in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue on Oct. 25.

Holman was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

