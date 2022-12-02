Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

15-year-old charged in Albany murder

Alexander Holman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Albany Police Department on Thursday...
Alexander Holman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Albany Police Department on Thursday in connection to the death of Jatavious Johnson, 18.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old is facing murder and other charges in connection to the October shooting death of another man in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Alexander Holman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Albany Police Department on Thursday in connection to the death of Jatavious Johnson, 18.

He is facing murder and firearm possession charges, according to APD.

Johnson was found shot to death in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue on Oct. 25.

Holman was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlistra Dee Tennille, 28, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault in connection to the...
Woman wanted for murder after man found dead in Lee Co. home
A 13-year-old has been arrested for threatening a Brook County School on social media,...
13-year-old arrested for Brooks Co. school threat
The crash happened around 11 p.m. on the 900 block of South Slappey Boulevard.
Arrest made in Albany pedestrian hit and run
Two suspects from Cordele have been charged with taking part in a scheme to take millions from...
2 Cordele suspects charged as part of $30M COVID unemployment benefits scam
Gregory Bernard Williams, Jr. is wanted in connection to the shooting. Williams is wanted on...
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder

Latest News

Carlistra Dee Tennille, 28, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault in connection to the...
Woman wanted for murder after man found dead in Lee Co. home
Voters arrived early on the last day of early voting ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff...
Friday is the last day for early voting in Georgia’s Senate runoff
Reece Ellion, Grace Mallow and Blaine Ellion (left to right) were honored Thursday with the...
3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts, 2 of them make history
3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts, 2 of them make history
3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history