Woman wanted for murder after man found dead in Lee Co. home

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is wanted for murder after a man was found dead at a Lee County home, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlistra Dee Tennille, 28, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of Mario McCray, 33. He was found dead after a shooting incident that happened at a home on Gabriel Court on Nov. 23, according to law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said Tennille and the victim lived together.

Anyone with information on Tennille’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6014.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.