Preliminary reports show 2 tornadoes touched down in Colquitt Co.

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Initial reports from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) show that two tornadoes touched down Wednesday morning in Colquitt Co. leaving damage but no injuries.

The tornadoes formed around 9:30 a.m. One tornado passed through a field and the other hit a barn, according to NOAA’s report.

There were around 12 thunderstorm warnings issued around Southwest Georgia as the front moved through the area, the WALB First Alert Weather Team confirmed. Minor wind damage was also reported.

Two people in the small Alabama town of Flatwood lost their lives as the storm swept across the South, the Associated Press reported.

