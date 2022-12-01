Ask the Expert
Ossoff announces broadband internet access expansion

By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - Sen. Jon Ossoff said Thursday is a historic day for Georgia’s economy. The Peach State will see millions of dollars to expand broadband internet access in much-needed areas.

Some $250 million dollars will be dispersed across Georgia.

The funding will be for thousands of Georgia homes and businesses in areas lacking access to high-speed broadband internet.

Ossoff said this is a need in these underserved areas.

“Vital for small businesses. For farmers, for schools, for families. For kids doing school work in the afternoons at home. For all of us. For our state’s prosperity to move toward access to universal high-speed internet,” Ossoff said.

Broadband providers in several Southwest Georgia counties are eligible to apply for this new program.

