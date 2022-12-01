Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office program combatting holiday crime

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Even though the holiday is the season for giving, more crimes and scams can happen and claim more victims but one program at the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is working to deter holiday crimes.

Operation Safe Holiday has been going on for 15 years now and it not only cracks down on holiday scams but also crimes such as break-ins and robberies.

The holiday program is an increased patrol initiative. It allows deputies to do multiple patrol stops at local businesses to make sure everyone is safe at any time of day. The program lasts from mid-November to Jan. 1.

Chief Wendell Cofer said the program has decreased holiday crime. (WALB)

“We will meet with the stores probably 7,000 to 8,000 times in that eight-week period so that we can get ahead of the crime problem and hopefully the armed robbery or the snatching robbery,” said Wendell Cofer, chief of Decatur County Sheriff’s Office. “And we try to make contact with every store and patrol it in Decatur County and in the City of Bainbridge, two to three times a day.”

During patrol stops, deputies also give out green cards with law enforcement’s numbers on them. Cofer said this increases their presence in Decatur County and helps people get more comfortable with calling for help immediately to ultimately save a life.

“We want them to call us on our cell phones, 24 hours, seven days a week. The earlier that you suspect something that you call 911, the better,” he said.

Sheriff Wiley Griffin created Operation Safe Holiday 15 years ago. (WALB)

Decatur County Sheriff Wiley Griffin said while this program has proven to decrease crime and scams during this time of year, he needs your help to continue to deter them.

”We surely can’t do it all ourselves. We need our community to help us. There’s a lot more of them than there is of us and so the more eyes on keeping our public safe,” he said.

Cpt. Elijah McCoy, chief investigator of the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, said he’s made some personal connections with business owners through the program.

“It makes the clerks feel safe, it makes the community feel safe. We just want to make sure everyone in the community is safe,” he said.

Cpt. Elijah McCoy makes patrol stops for the holiday program three to five times a day. (WALB)

Don Griffin, owner of Junior Mall Grocers, said he wishes it was a year-round program.

”We have been robbed on the holidays before,” he said. “It’s a welcome sight to have law enforcement here anytime, especially during the holidays. I need the help anytime they can come.”

While Operation Safe Holiday is currently active, the sheriff’s office wants to remind everyone to remain vigilant during the holiday season.

