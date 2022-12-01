Christmas Porch and Loft Tour kickoffs in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Friendly City is lighting up the town with holiday lights and decorations.

Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., residents and guests can tour eight stops to learn about some of Tifton’s deep history, all while enjoying some Christmas festivities along the way.

Local Businesses and homeowners have spent days and some even hours setting up the perfect holiday decorations to start off this holiday season. This Christmas tour has been a Tifton tradition for more than 30 years. It was canceled in previous years due to COVID-19 and other safety precautions, but city leaders are back and ready to light up the town with all things Christmas.

Connie Stover, Tifton’s Merchant Association vice president, spoke with WALB and says she’s excited to bring this back to town.

“I think it’s a good way to get the community involved helping support small businesses or local people who are very passionate about this community”

Each porch and loft decorated will be represented by one of the local merchants or a designer who helped decorate it. Southern Pickers and Bula’s Antique Store are a few that are featured.

Stover says the community’s response has been great so far. They are expected to see over 100 people tonight on the tour. One tour goer says she’s been looking forward to this event returning to Tifton for several years.

“I’m looking forward to seeing some places that I’m not as familiar with being a long-time resident of Tifton,” Stover said.

Tickets are still on sale for $10 and can be purchased at Savor the Flavor located in downtown Tifton.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.