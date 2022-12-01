Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Christmas Porch and Loft Tour kickoffs in Tifton

The Friendly City is lighting up the town with holiday lights and decorations.
The Friendly City is lighting up the town with holiday lights and decorations.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Friendly City is lighting up the town with holiday lights and decorations.

Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., residents and guests can tour eight stops to learn about some of Tifton’s deep history, all while enjoying some Christmas festivities along the way.

Local Businesses and homeowners have spent days and some even hours setting up the perfect holiday decorations to start off this holiday season. This Christmas tour has been a Tifton tradition for more than 30 years. It was canceled in previous years due to COVID-19 and other safety precautions, but city leaders are back and ready to light up the town with all things Christmas.

Connie Stover, Tifton’s Merchant Association vice president, spoke with WALB and says she’s excited to bring this back to town.

“I think it’s a good way to get the community involved helping support small businesses or local people who are very passionate about this community”

Each porch and loft decorated will be represented by one of the local merchants or a designer who helped decorate it. Southern Pickers and Bula’s Antique Store are a few that are featured.

Stover says the community’s response has been great so far. They are expected to see over 100 people tonight on the tour. One tour goer says she’s been looking forward to this event returning to Tifton for several years.

“I’m looking forward to seeing some places that I’m not as familiar with being a long-time resident of Tifton,” Stover said.

Tickets are still on sale for $10 and can be purchased at Savor the Flavor located in downtown Tifton.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter at Valdosta High leaves community shaken
Gregory Bernard Williams, Jr. is wanted in connection to the shooting. Williams is wanted on...
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder
A 13-year-old has been arrested for threatening a Brook County School on social media,...
13-year-old arrested for Brooks Co. school threat
A juvenile has been arrested on a terroristic threat charge after framing another student for...
Juvenile arrested for Colquitt Co. school social media threats, framing another student
The shooting hoax happened at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
Social media ignites firestorm in Valdosta High shooting hoax

Latest News

Absentee ballots are seen during a count at the Wisconsin Center for the midterm election...
More than 1M early votes have been cast in Georgia Senate runoff
Some $250 million dollars will be dispersed across Georgia. The funding will be for thousands...
Ossoff announces broadband internet access expansion
Henry Lee Knight and Terrance Anderson were arrested in connection to the shooting that...
2 charged with assault in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old
On the ballot is Incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock facing off against Republican...
Early voting underway in Warnock, Walker runoff election. Here’s what you need to know.