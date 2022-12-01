Ask the Expert
Briefly cool before a weekend warm-up

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms rolled in early morning and moved out just after lunch Wednesday. There were several storm reports including two tornadoes with no injuries in Colquitt County. Behind today’s cold front drier and colder air returns across SGA. Tonight, clear and cold as lows drop into the mid-upper 30s.

Abundant sunshine and cool upper 50s low 60s Thursday followed by another cold night with lows upper 30s low 40s Friday morning. Ending out the week a warming trend with seasonal highs upper 60s around 70.

For the weekend a stalled cold front brings clouds and a slight chance of rain back Sunday into early week.

Otherwise, quiet with above average temperatures. Look for highs mid-upper 70s near 80 while lows rise into mid-upper 50s.

