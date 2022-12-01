Arrest made in Albany pedestrian hit and run

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in a Monday hit-and-run that left two pedestrians with injuries.

Ashley Williams was charged with hit-and-run injury after she went to the police and confessed to hitting the pedestrians, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on the 900 block of South Slappey Boulevard.

Police said they responded to the scene after a bicyclist and a pedestrian were crossing the road when a dark Honda Pilot hit them. The vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

The male bicyclist was seriously injured and the female pedestrian sustained minor injuries, APD said. Both were taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital where they are now in stable condition.

Williams was taken to the Dougherty County Jail after being charged.

