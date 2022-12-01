Activists claim discrimination against Black community in Valdosta, $250M in restorations wanted

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some activists in Valdosta say they have been discriminated against for the past forty years. And now, they want restorations for those injustices. Today, they claim the city is violating their civil rights.

This group of activists wants to repeal the Valdosta Historic Preservation ordinance. They claim the ordinance discriminates against Black communities in Valdosta.

They tell WALB they’re here to speak up for south side Valdosta’s underdeveloped community.

“We are asking the city to request from the federal government $250 million for restoration of the south side and our low-income community. Ever since this bridge has been constructed, there has never been any progression made here,” John Robinson, the leader of this activist group, said.

The city of Valdosta denies any discrimination towards Black people in their community. (Source: WALB)

The group says they feel the ordinance should be repealed because they say it is segregating the community.

“We’re in the area that is excluded from the local historic district. A district that was created by that ordinance 40 years ago. 40 years later, here is how the community looks because of that exclusion,” former CNN anchor, Gwen Sommers-Redwine said.

Gwen Sommers Redwine says she is focusing on getting this ordinance repealed. (Source: WALB)

The group says the ordinance should be replaced by one that is not discriminatory. They feel it was purposely drawn to exclude the Black community in Valdosta’s south side.

“It seems as if it was some type of conspiracy in the part of the design and layout of the cities. When we go on the north side of this bridge, we see pure prosperity. When you stand at the peak of this bridge and look to the south, you see pure poverty,” Robinson, said.

The group says they have a lawsuit ready to be filed because nothing of Black culture has been put inside Valdosta’s Historic District, ever.

This is just one of the buildings under disrepair in the south side community. (Source: WALB)

City leaders say they don’t feel the city is showing discrimination at all. And some of the examples of violations the group is claiming against the city do not meet specific parts of the National Historic Preservation Act.

“The areas that are in question are indeed DOT (Department of Transportation) projects. And that property was demolished by the property owner with a permit during that time. We welcome the opportunity to try and work with them to get a resolve to this matter,” Valdosta Public Information Officer, Sharah Denton said.

The group says they want $250 million in restorations to correct the four decades of injustice they claim happened.

The city of Valdosta says some of these examples of violations do not meet specific parts of the National Historic Preservation Act and aren’t in the city’s historic district.

