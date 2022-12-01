2 Cordele suspects charged as part of $30M Covid unemployment benefits scam

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects from Cordele have been charged with taking part in a scheme to take millions from the Georgia Department of Labor’s unemployment benefits fund, according to the Department of Justice.

Torella Wynn, 30, and Kenya Whitehead, 35, were both indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Wynn and Whitehead were among at least six other suspects charged with making over 5,000 fraudulent unemployment insurance claims by the GDL, resulting in $30 million in lost unemployment funds, the DOJ says.

The DOJ alleges they used identity fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and other means to obtain defrauded funds.

If you believe you are a victim in this case, the DOJ says you can contact the Fraud Section’s Victim Witness Unit toll-free at (888) 549-3945.

