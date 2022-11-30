Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Visit Sylvester this Christmas for holiday events sure to fill you with cheer

Visit Historic Sylvester this holiday season.
By WALB Sales
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Visit Historic Sylvester this holiday season, catch the Christmas parade on December 3rd, enjoy the live entertainment, take pictures with Santa then stroll, shop, and dine in specialty shops, restaurants, and businesses. Find out how Fletcher Yearta Jewelers can help you pick out something with just enough sparkle this Christmas. Visit Rugged Shoal Outfitters, LLC for all of your hunting and fishing gear. Grab a plate of southern soul food at Jackson’s Soul Food! If you are looking to make Sylvester your home reach out to Lisa Davis, Realtor to find your dream home. Go for a visit or stay a while and you will see Sylvester is worth the trip. To see a full list of events, check out the Sylvester- Worth County Chamber online at: https://bit.ly/3Ve1lDR

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High
Gregory Bernard Williams, Jr. is wanted in connection to the shooting. Williams is wanted on...
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder
Nakeisha Flagler is asking for you to keep her family in your prayers.
Bainbridge mother devastated after losing teen son to gun violence while another recovers from it in ICU
Torrii Fedrick was arrested on Monday and charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated...
Thomas Co. widow charged in spouse’s possible poisoning death
Duane Jabaar Ballard, 49, was found guilty on 16 counts in connection to the sexual assaults of...
DA: Convicted Dougherty Co. rapist sentenced to life plus 100 years

Latest News

Day Trippin
Lake Blackshear is the perfect place for your family’s special southern Christmas memories
Day Trippin
Lake Blackshear is the perfect place for your family’s special southern Christmas memories
WALB
Sylvester is a great place to visit and shop to check off your Christmas list!
WALB
Sylvester is a great place to visit and shop to check off your Christmas list!
Day Trippin
Check out Cordele this holiday season