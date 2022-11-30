Visit Sylvester this Christmas for holiday events sure to fill you with cheer

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Visit Historic Sylvester this holiday season, catch the Christmas parade on December 3rd, enjoy the live entertainment, take pictures with Santa then stroll, shop, and dine in specialty shops, restaurants, and businesses. Find out how Fletcher Yearta Jewelers can help you pick out something with just enough sparkle this Christmas. Visit Rugged Shoal Outfitters, LLC for all of your hunting and fishing gear. Grab a plate of southern soul food at Jackson’s Soul Food! If you are looking to make Sylvester your home reach out to Lisa Davis, Realtor to find your dream home. Go for a visit or stay a while and you will see Sylvester is worth the trip. To see a full list of events, check out the Sylvester- Worth County Chamber online at: https://bit.ly/3Ve1lDR

