‘Uniting For More’ campaign aims to help those in need in Lowndes Co. through donations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The season of giving is here and some families in South Georgia need your help having a special holiday.

Giving Tuesday was founded in 2012 to try and get participating Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers to give to charities and non-profits in need also. With inflation going on right now, giving back to your community this holiday season is more important than ever.

Greater Valdosta United Way’s (GVUW) mission is to create positive change by bringing resources together to improve people’s lives. That’s why they are one of many non-profits participating in Giving Tuesday.

“Our campaign ‘Uniting for More’ is underway and we’re over 60%of our million-dollar goal. We’re still in need of donations. Whether it’s individual giving, corporate donations, or workplace campaigns, no donation is too small,” Korrelle Trollman, manager for Direct Services at GVUW, said.

United Way says the money raised is invested into the community through their partnership agencies. But even if you can’t donate money, there are many agencies you can volunteer to help.

“Greater Valdosta United Way serves 20 nonprofits in 10 different counties in the South Georgia area. The Haven, LAMP (Lowndes Associated Ministries to People), the homeless shelter LAMP, Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club,” Susan Nebel, GVUW community impact director, said.

If you can donate money, you can do it easily from your cell phone. Send a text to 44321, and in the text box type “GVUW1954.” You’ll receive a link that will allow you to send any amount of money you’re comfortable with donating.

Text GVUW1954 to 44321 to donate for a better cause. (Source: WALB)

“The holiday season brings joy to a lot of people but is not easy for everybody. In our community, there’s a lot of needs that still need to be met. So, it’s important to help give, volunteer and do what you can during this time,” Trollman said.

Supporting community initiatives that address the most critical needs is exactly what Greater Valdosta United Way is asking of the community.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.