Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container

Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body was found in a shipping container.(WXIX)
By WXIX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A homicide investigation is underway in Ohio after a man was found dead in Pierce Township.

WXIX reports that 43-year-old Kenneth Eva was found deceased by his fiance Monday morning.

Pierce Township police said they were called to Eva’s residence after the man’s fiance called 911 to report she found him unresponsive and bleeding in a shipping container near the property.

According to a police report, the caller told the dispatch operator “there’s blood everywhere.”

The woman attempted CPR on the man, per the operator’s instructions, but paramedics pronounced Eva dead at the scene.

Officers shared that they found Eva with “multiple lacerations.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene with the Pierce Township investigative unit.

Eva’s death was ruled a homicide by the Clermont County coroner’s office.

The Pierce Township Police Department urged anyone with further information on this case to contact 513-752-4100.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter at Valdosta High leaves community shaken
Gregory Bernard Williams, Jr. is wanted in connection to the shooting. Williams is wanted on...
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder
Nakeisha Flagler is asking for you to keep her family in your prayers.
Bainbridge mother devastated after losing teen son to gun violence while another recovers from it in ICU
Torrii Fedrick was arrested on Monday and charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated...
Thomas Co. widow charged in spouse’s possible poisoning death
Duane Jabaar Ballard, 49, was found guilty on 16 counts in connection to the sexual assaults of...
DA: Convicted Dougherty Co. rapist sentenced to life plus 100 years

Latest News

The Bidens count down the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting Wednesday night.
National Christmas Tree blazes to life with Biden lighting
The Bidens count down the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting Wednesday night.
Bidens, LL Cool J countdown the National Christmas Tree Lighting
Gregory Bernard Williams, Jr. is wanted in connection to the shooting. Williams is wanted on...
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Mistrial declared in ‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson’s rape trial
Henry Lee Knight and Terrance Anderson were arrested in connection to the shooting that...
2 arrested in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old