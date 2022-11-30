Sylvester is a great place to visit and shop to check off your Christmas list!

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Visit Historic Sylvester this holiday season, catch the Christmas parade on December 3, enjoy the live entertainment, take pictures with Santa then stroll and shop around town. Holloway Jewelers can help you select or design your dream piece of forever jewelry. The Gift Barn has a great selection of boutique clothing and gifts for the whole family. Short & Paulk Supply Company Sylvester Location has the gifts you need from boots to power tools. AgGeorgia Farm Credit in Sylvester is ready to help your farm dreams become reality.

