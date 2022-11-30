Ask the Expert
SUV crashes into Florida fireworks store, sparking huge fire

The 5,573-square foot store was destroyed (WKMG, VICTORIA STEWART, FACEBOOK, SHAJAYLA WHITAKER, CNN)
By ADRIAN SAINZ Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man drove his SUV into a fireworks store, sparking a massive fire in a crash that also killed the driver, authorities said.

The 53-year-old driver rear-ended another vehicle on Monday before plowing into the Phantom Fireworks shop, igniting rockets and a slew of explosions, Florida Today reported.

“It was wild. I could not believe how close people were to it as the fireworks were still blowing up,” Palm Bay resident Richard Griffin told the newspaper. “The mortars and stuff like that, those things can go 100 yards or more when you shoot them straight in the air. So you’ve got these mortars and all sorts of different types of fireworks that are shooting all over the place.”

The 5,573-square-foot (518-square-meter) store was destroyed. Police didn’t release the name of the driver and are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

