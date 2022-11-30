Strong-severe storms possible Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with warm 70s Tuesday afternoon. To our west a strong storm system continues to impact areas across the Mississippi River Valley with strong-severe storms including tornadoes. As the system moves east a squall line slides into SGA with threats of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes Wednesday morning around 7am through early afternoon.

Once the cold front passes clearing gets underway as brisk northwest winds usher in drier and colder air. Following Wednesday’s highs in the low 70s temperatures tumble into the upper 30s Thursday morning.

Look for a rather benign weather pattern the rest of the week into next week. Staying dry and gradually warming as highs rise from the upper 50s to mid 70s with lows upper 30s to mid 50s for the weekend. Next week warmer highs upper 70s near 80 with lows mid-upper 50s.

