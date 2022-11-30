Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Strong-severe storms possible Wednesday

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with warm 70s Tuesday afternoon. To our west a strong storm system continues to impact areas across the Mississippi River Valley with strong-severe storms including tornadoes. As the system moves east a squall line slides into SGA with threats of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes Wednesday morning around 7am through early afternoon.

Once the cold front passes clearing gets underway as brisk northwest winds usher in drier and colder air. Following Wednesday’s highs in the low 70s temperatures tumble into the upper 30s Thursday morning.

Look for a rather benign weather pattern the rest of the week into next week. Staying dry and gradually warming as highs rise from the upper 50s to mid 70s with lows upper 30s to mid 50s for the weekend. Next week warmer highs upper 70s near 80 with lows mid-upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvest Moon
Albany restaurant mourning the loss of general manager
Duane Jabaar Ballard, 49, was found guilty on 16 counts in connection to the sexual assaults of...
DA: Convicted Dougherty Co. rapist sentenced to life plus 100 years
Nakeisha Flagler is asking for you to keep her family in your prayers.
Bainbridge mother devastated after losing teen son to gun violence while another recovers from it in ICU
Two people were injured in an Albany hit-and-run crash on Saturday, according to the Albany...
APD: 2 injured in Albany hit and run, identity of driver wanted
Decatur County
16-year-old killed in Bainbridge shooting

Latest News

Severe storms possible Wednesday
First Alert Weather Tuesday Nov 29
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast